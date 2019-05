5/17/19 – 5:18 A.M.

Fire damaged a barn in Putnam County early this morning. Firefighters responded to the blaze southeast of Gilboa in the 11000 block of Road 1-K around 1:30 a.m.

McComb firefighters were called in for help about an hour later. They stated on scene until around 4 a.m.

We’ll have more details about the fire as they become available.

Fire Location: