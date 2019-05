5/17/19 – 5:24 A.M.

High school graduation season starts this weekend in Hancock County. Things get started Saturday night in Vanlue. Nine students will graduate from the high school during a 7 p.m. ceremony in the school’s auditorium.

Arcadia High School is holding its commencement ceremony Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. in the gym. There are 47 students in Arcadia’s graduating class this year.