Bowling Green Teen Sentenced For Role In Hancock County Home Invasion

5/21/19 – 5:13 A.M.

Another teenager is heading to prison for his role in a December home invasion. Judge Reginald Routson sentenced 19-year-old Devin Kerr of Bowling Green to seven years behind bars during a Monday sentencing hearing. Kerr was part of a group that held Phyllis Hall at gunpoint in her Deshler area home before taking her car.

Kerr pleaded guilty to kidnapping and receiving stolen property charges. The prosecution dismissed a count of aggravated burglary. The kidnapping charge had a firearm specification and carried a three-year mandatory sentence on top of the extra four years imposed by Routson.

18-year-old Alexandra Ayala of Dunkirk will be sentenced for her role in the crime in June. Everyone else involved in the home invasion has received their sentence.

