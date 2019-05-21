Trial Date Set For Putnam County Woman Charged In Child’s Death

5/21/19 – 5:26 A.M.

A Putnam County judge has set a trial date for a Fort Jennings woman charged in the death of her 2-year-old son. The Lima News reports 25-year-old Jessica McClure will face a jury on July 15th. McClure is facing a count of involuntary manslaughter and four counts of endangering children.

Law enforcement responded to McClure’s Fort Jennings area home on November 7th for the report of an unresponsive child. Doctors pronounced the boy dead at the Putnam County Ambulatory Care Center.

McClure’s other children are currently in foster care.

