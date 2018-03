03/29/18 – 11:38 A.M.

A two-car crash sent a Bradner man to the hospital Tuesday. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. the intersection of U.S. 224 and Ohio 587. 45-year-old Kipp Saam of Bradner failed to yield at the stop sign on Ohio 587. He was struck by a car driven by 53-year-old James Kingseed of McCutchenville.

Bascom EMS took Saam, who wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. Officers cited him for failure to yield.