Hancock County Approves Contract For Summer Lawn Maintenance

3/29/18 – 10:15 A.M.

It wont be too long until its time to mow the lawn. With that in mind, the Hancock County Commissioners approved their annual lawn maintenance contract Thursday. The county will pay the Feasel Group around $46,000 for county lawn maintenance this year.

Commissioner Mark Gazarek says thats a little more than previous years because the county has more property to maintain. The county has to take care of the properties it buys for flood mitigation purposes.