Westerville Man Arrested For Connection To Tiffin Shooting

3/29/18 – 7:19 A.M.

Columbus police officers arrested a Westerville man for his connection to a shooting incident in Tiffin Tuesday. The Tiffin Police Department reports Dylan Descant and Michael Mason were driving to Walmart Tuesday afternoon when a car pulled in front of them on Miami Street. The driver and the passenger stepped out of the car, and the passenger fired a shot at the blocked car. The bullet defelcted off the car’s windshield.

Mason and Descant identified the driver of the other car as John Moyler. Police arrested him in Columbus early Wednesday morning. They haven’t located the passenger yet.

Mason and Descant say that they received a message after the shooting that claimed someone would “finish the job.”

