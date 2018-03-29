Seneca Leadership Raising Money For Fostoria Students

3/29/18 – 6:53 A.M.

The Leadership Seneca County class of 2018 is raising money to provide basic and educational necessities to less fortunate Fostoria students. The Review-Times reports the group is working to buy school supply kits for classrooms and spare campus wear for students who need it. They also are want provide care packages with after-school snacks and basic hygiene products.

The class is hosting a benefit at the Fostoria Burger King on North Countyline Street from 4-8 p.m. tonight. A benefit is also taking place at the Tiffin Burger King at the same time.

The group has set a goal to raise more than $68,000. They are at about 10 percent of that goal at the moment.

MORE: Review-Times