One Energy To Build Another Wind Turbine In Findlay

3/29/18 – 5:27 A.M.

One Energy is building another wind turbine in Findlay. The 405-foot structure will provide power to the new Autoliv-Nissin Brake Systems Factory at the corner of Bigelow Avenue and Bright Road. The company expects it will provide more than 80 percent of the power needed by the new facility.

One Energy is building the turbine at a cost of $3.5 million. They’ll own the turbine and Autoliv-Nissin will buy electricity from them.

One Energy is also providing another $5,000 scholarship for a local high school student going into a STEM field as a result of the new project.

