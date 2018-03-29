Mount Cory Man Sentence For Sex Crime

3/29/18 – 5:36 A.M.

A Mount Cory man will spend 180 days in jail for having sexual contact with an 8-year-old. 63-year-old Don Brewster learned his sentence for a gross sexual imposition conviction on Monday. As part of his sentence, he’ll also have to serve five years of intensive community control and register as a Tier II sex offender.

Brewster pleaded guilty to the charge in February. The indictment in the case says he had sexual contact with the child between November 1 of 2015 and May 8 of 2016.

MORE: The Courier