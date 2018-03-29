Hancock Public Health Gets More Funding For Naloxone Kits

3/29/18 – 5:18 A.M.

The effort to fight overdose deaths in Hancock County is getting another funding boost. The Ohio Department of Health recently gave Hancock Public Health more than $14,000 to buy naloxone kits. Naloxone is a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Hancock Public Health is also getting is also getting 450 naloxone kits from Ohio’s Pharmacy Services Center. The kits have a value of more than $32,000.

The money from the Department of Health is going to Project DAWN. The effort is a community-based program that offers naloxone kits to friends and family members of people addicted to drugs.

MORE: The Courier