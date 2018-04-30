Bridge Repair Project Continues Near Bluffton

4/30/18 – 5:24 A.M.

A bridge repair project continues in Bluffton this week. Crews will continue to restrict I-75 to one lane between Bentley Road and State Route 103 for a bridge repair project. The project includes the I-75 bridge over Riley Creek in Bluffton and the Hancock County Road 15 bridge over the interstate.

Crews are preparing the interstate for a lane shift onto the shoulder near Riley Creek. The traffic shift should happen in about two weeks.

ODOT says the work will continue into late September. Throughout the project, you can expect to see variable speed limits.