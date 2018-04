4/30/18 – 5:31 A.M.

ODOT crews are set to work on the berms of several highways in Putnam County this week. You’ll see lane restrictions on U.S. 224 between Glandorf and Kalida, State Route 115 between Kalida and State Route 15, and State Route 696 between State Route 12 and Allen County.

Crews are also performing berm work on State Route 613 in the western part of the county, State Route 634, and State Route 694.