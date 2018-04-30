North Baltimore Teen Injured In Findlay Crash

4/30/18 – 6:43 A.M.

A one-car crash injured a North Baltimore teenager in Findlay over the weekend. The Findlay Police Department says the crash happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of North Main Street.

18-year-old Isaiah Brooker-Reinhart was driving north on the road when he drove across the southbound lanes for unknown reasons and hit a tree. Hanco EMS took the teen to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Officers cited Brooker-Reinhart for reckless operation.