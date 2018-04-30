Fostoria Fire Under Investigation

4/30/18 – 6:52 A.M.

Fire damaged a Fostoria home over the weekend. Firefighters responded to a home at 826 Cory Street around 9:10 a.m. Saturday. They found flames in the back room of the house when they arrived.

A press release from the Fostoria Police Department says investigators found “suspicious findings at the scene of the fire.” Witnesses tell the Review-Times that they saw police remove several plants from the home after the blaze.

The case remains under investigation.