Buckland And Cross Square Off In Forum Tonight

4/16/18 – 5:04 A.M.

You’ll hear more from the candidates running for the Republican nomination in the 83rd Ohio House District race tonight. Jon Cross and Cheryl Buckland will answer questions during a forum at the University of Findlay. The event takes place at just after the 6 p.m. news on 1330 WFIN, 95.5 FM, and on WFIN.com. It will also stream live on UFTV’s YouTube page.

The winner of the race will face off with Democrat Mary Harshfield in the November general election.

The Findlay branch of the American Association of University Women, The Courier, UFTV, and WFIN are all sponsoring tonight’s event.