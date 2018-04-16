Road Work Continues In Findlay This Week

4/16/18 – 5:12 A.M.

You’ll see continued construction on Findlay streets today. Crews will close or restrict Cory Street in two areas for curb and sidewalk replacement. The road is down to one lane between Lima and Sandusky streets. The city has closed Cory between Sandusky and Crawford streets.

Elsewhere, North Blanchard Street between Trenton and Melrose avenues is down to one lane for southbound traffic while work takes place there.

Crews are closing Park Street between Lima and Hancock streets to through traffic for road reconstruction.