I-75 Bridge Work Starts This Week

4/16/18 – 5:20 A.M.

The spring road construction season on I-75 kicks off in Findlay today. ODOT will restrict both sides of the interstate to one lane in each direction between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. every day this week. Crews are setting beams for a new bridge over the Blanchard River. The lane restrictions take place between State Route 12 and U.S. 224.

Along with the lane restrictions, there is the potential for short traffic stoppages as workers lower bridge beams into place.

Also, the I-75 southbound entrance ramp from U.S. 224 could see some short overnight closures. Construction crews are using that area as a staging ground for this week’s work.