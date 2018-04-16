Road Construction Kicks Off In Hancock County

4/16/18 – 5:26 A.M.

Road construction season gets underway this week in our area. ODOT says crews will close one lane of I-75 southbound between State Route 235 and the Allen County line for pavement crack sealing.

In the meantime, State Route 698 between State Route 103 and Hancock County Road 24 in Jenera saw lane restrictions start last Thursday. Repaving work is taking place in that area.

You’ll also see continued repaving work on State Route 103 between Madison Township roads 70 and 177 this week.