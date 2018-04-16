Phone Scam Incidents Reported In Wood County

4/16/18 – 5:31 A.M.

Several phone scam incidents are under investigation in Wood County. An advisory from the sheriff’s office says people are getting calls from people claiming that they are deputies. They then tell the target of the scam that they missed jury duty and have a warrant out for their arrest.

The caller then says the person can avoid arrest if they buy money cards and give the card information to them.

The sheriff’s office says it will never call residences and demand money.

