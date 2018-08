8/30/18 – 5:33 A.M.

The burial site of a Revolutionary War soldier near Pandora will get special attention next month. The Putnam County Sentinel reports Sons of the American Revolution will hold an official state color guard ceremony at Israel Hubbard’s gravesite.

Hubbard is buried in the Malahan Cemetery on Road M6.

The event is set for September 8 at 10 a.m. It is open to the public.

MORE: Putnam County Sentinel