Fostoria Students Get Chromebooks This Year

8/30/18 – 6:46 A.M.

Fostoria schools make a technology upgrade this year. The Review-Times reports kids in grades 5 through 12 are getting Chromebooks to use in class. Students will also take the Chromebooks home with them after school to use for homework assignments.

Superintendent Andrew Sprang says “We’re trying to meet some of the needs and interests of some of our students.” He adds, “Some of our staff are looking for ways to use technology more often in the classrooms and a lot of our curriculums come with a lot of technology resources.”

MORE: Review-TImes