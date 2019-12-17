BVHS Retirement Facilities Earn Five Star Rankings
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has given Birchaven Village and Independence House Five Star Overall rankings.
Bridgett Mundy is the director of both facilities and said the rankings serve as a measure of well they are doing.
The rankings are based on the scores of health inspections, quality measures, staffing hours per resident, and registered nursing hours per resident.
Both facilities are divisions of Blanchard Valley Health Systems.