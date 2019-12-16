Cameras Set Up To Watch Findlay Crosswalk And Gather Safety Information

There are cameras watching the crosswalk at Sixth Street and Washington in Findlay to see how safe they are.

Findlay safety director Paul Schmelzer explained that the device will help keep an eye on things.

Paul Schmelzer said the cameras are a great resource.

He said this will allow them to determine how safe the crosswalks are and if there are any changes needed without wasting a lot of money.

Police chief John Dunbar said that the cameras haven’t been at the location for very long and there isn’t any data to share yet.