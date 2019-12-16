Hancock County Commissioner Brian Robertson Not Running For Re-Election

Hancock County Commissioner Brian Robertson announced on Facebook that he has decided against running for re-election.

According to his post, he saw the position as a way to serve the community and doesn’t want to become a career politician.

He said, ”We must change the culture of career politicians at all levels of government. It should not be a career path but a service opportunity”.

He said that the job was both challenging and rewarding, having to deal with personal and professional attacks but also getting to serve the community.

Commissioner Mark Gazarek also won’t be seeking re-election.

Wednesday marks the last day you can announce running for the open seats.