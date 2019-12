The Findlay City Schools Board of Education approved putting a new operating levy on the March 2020 ballot.

Treasurer Mike Barnhart said the 5.9 mill levy is estimated to raise about $5 million a year starting in 2021 if passed in March.

He explained that it will cost $206.50 per year for each $100,000 of home value, which comes to just over $17 a month.

This is the first new operating levy since 2004.