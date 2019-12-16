Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Some Counties

A little more snow is in the forecast for Findlay and some other areas are under an advisory.

Forecasters say 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible in Findlay and Hancock County from late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Then it will gradually become sunny on Tuesday with a high of 34.

Putnam, Allen and Hardin Counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 4 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Mixed precipitation of accumulating snow and freezing rain is expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice of around one tenth of an inch are possible.

Slippery road conditions may impact both the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commute.