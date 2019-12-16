Shop With A Cop Brightens The Holidays For Many Children

The Findlay Police Department, along with other agencies, brought some early Christmas cheer to a bunch of youngsters by taking them shopping.

Shop With A Cop was held Sunday morning at the Meijer in Findlay.

Sgt. David Hill says officers get just as much out of the experience as the kids do.

“It’s great to walk around and see all the kids with big smiles, and it’s interesting to see all the officers with a smile too,” Hill said.

“The officers have just as much fun as the kids do.”

Sgt. Hill says this is their 18th year doing Shop With A Cop and each year they’re able to help more children thanks to generous donations.

This year they brightened the holidays for around 150 kids.

“They’re usually timid at first, but once we get back to the toys their faces light up and it’s a great feeling.”

See video of this year’s Shop With A Cop below.