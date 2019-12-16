Wreaths Across America At Findlay’s Maple Grove Cemetery

Saturday was Wreaths Across America Day, and a lot of people came out to Findlay’s Maple Grove Cemetery to lay wreaths at the graves of local veterans.

“I have relatives that served in various wars, and it’s very important to honor them for all their sacrifices they made for us,” said Ryan, a junior at Findlay High School.

Melissa placed some wreaths with her two sons.

She said she and her sons have participated in the wreath-laying event for three years, and it’s a way to teach them about serving their country and honoring veterans.

Ryan, Melissa and many other people, placed more than 1,100 wreaths during the event.

The mission statement of Wreaths Across America is Remember, Honor, Teach.

Learn more about the organization here and see video from Findlay’s Maple Grove Cemetery below.