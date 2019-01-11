Camp Fire Northwest Ohio Raising Money Through

01/11/19 – 6:36 P.M.

The annual Fire and Ice Gala is coming up later this month to raise money for Camp Fire North West Ohio. The event will feature Dueling Pianos International and food from Mancy’s Steakhouse and Buggy Whip Bakery. You can also take part in a winter buggy ride and with a special ticket, there is a bourbon tasting from The Bourbon Affair.

Aside from entertainment, you can also try to win auctions.

The event will be on January 26 from 6 – 11 pm at the Hancock Hotel. Tickets are $50 and are available online at campfirenwohio.com