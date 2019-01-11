Findlay Bank Robbery Suspect Pleads Guilty

1/11/19 – 7:18 A.M.

A northeast Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to four bank robberies, including one in Findlay. The Canton Repository reports 41-year-old Fellicia Smith appeared in federal court in Akron on Tuesday. U.S. District Court Judge John Adams will sentence her on April 24.

Federal prosecutors say Smith robbed the Key Bank in Findlay on April 3 of 2017. They also accused her of robbing three other banks in northeast Ohio.

Smith’s indictment said she took more than $12,000 from the four banks.

