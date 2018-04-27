Campaign Financial Reports Filed Yesterday

04/27/18 – 11:18 A.M.

The deadline to file campaign finance reports was yesterday. In the Hancock County Commissioners race, Tim Bechtol is outspending his opponent Paul Craun. The “Team to Retain Commissioner Bechtol raised over $7,900 and spent over $4,300. “Friends of Paul Craun” raised over $6,800 and spent just over $3,000.

The Jobs and Family Services levy committee has raised more than $18,400 for the 1.2-mill, 10-year property tax. They’ve spent almost $11,900 of that money.

Jon Cross is spending more than his opponent Cheryl Buckland in the Republican Ohio House race. The “Friends of Jon Cross Committee” reported raising over $151,000 and spent more than $139,000. The “Buckland for State Representative” campaign raised over $63,400 but spent around $19,500. The winner will face off against Democrat Mary Harshfield

The state treasurer’s race has candidates spending hundreds of thousands of dollars. Findlay’s Robert Sprague has spent over $428,200 and still has over $200,000 left. His Republican opponent spent over $16,300 dollars and still has a balance of around $1,500. The winner will face off against the Democratic nominee which will be either Neil Patel or Rob Richardson.