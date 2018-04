04/27/18 – 6:50 A.M.

A Fostoria man is heading to prison for supplying drugs that killed a Findlay man in 2016. A Seneca County Jury found 36-year-old Tyree Carpenter guilty of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, and trafficking in heroin among others. He will spend 33 years in prison.

Judge Michael Kelbley sentenced Carpenter to 30 years in prison in addition to 36 months for another drug case.