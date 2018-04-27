Dunkirk Woman Hurt In One-Car Crash

04/27/18 – 5:36 A.M.

A Dunkirk woman was injured in a car accident south of Findlay Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol reports that the accident happened around 12:40 p.m. on Jackson Township 168. 75-year-old Karen Kidd was heading eastbound on Jackson Township 168 when she bottomed out after crossing railroad tracks. She went off the right side of the road and overturned.

Kidd wasn’t wearing her seatbelt at the time and was trapped in her car. Hanco EMS took her to Blanchard Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers cited her for failure to control and for not wearing her seatbelt.