Marathon And MPLX Announce Dividends For First Quarter

04/27/18 – 4:53 A.M.

The Marathon Petroleum Corp. board of directors declared a dividend of 46 cents per share on common stock. The dividend is payable June 11 to shareholders of record as of the close of business May 16.

Marathon’s subsidiary MPLX has declared a cash distribution of over 61 cents per common unit for the first quarter. It will be paid on May 15 to common unitholders of record as of May 7. This is an increase of 1.6 % over the fourth quarter of 2017. This is the 21st consecutive quarter that MPLX has authorized distribution increases. It also represents a compound annual growth rate of 17.7 % since the formation of the partnership in 2012.