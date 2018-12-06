Candidate Petitions Out For Findlay Mayor Seat

12/06/18 – 3:23 P.M.

It’s still early but two people have taken out petitions to be candidates for Findlay Mayor. Findlay resident Brandon Dugger and current first ward Councilwoman Holly Frische are looking for the seat. Mayor Lydia Mihalik stated, “I can confirm I have not circulated petitions yet but that I’ll be ready for re-election announcements at the appropriate time.”

All three possible candidates are Republican. You’ll be seeing campaign announcements in the future, and Dugger has a town hall coming up this Saturday. That will be at 3 p.m. at Fergies.

The deadline to file petitions for candidacy is February 6.