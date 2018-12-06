Grants Available For Hancock County Events In 2019

12/06/18 – 4:11 P.M.

The Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau is offering several grant programs to support local events in 2019. They will have two informational meetings for people to learn more about these programs. Both meetings will be held in the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts Fisher/Wall Art Gallery. The first meeting will be at 9 a.m. on December 12. The second will be at 3 p.m. on December 13.

You can register for the meeting by emailing info@visitfindlay.com