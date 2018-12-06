Hancock County Humane Society Looking For Donations This Season

12/06/18 – 4:08 P.M.

The Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County is looking for donations this holiday season. The humane society reports that volunteer programs have been greatly expanded over the years. They are looking for donations of bleach, rawhide chews, leashes/collars, animal food, and household cleaning items to help. This will help programs such as the Pet Pal and Share-A-Pet programs

The Pet Pal program ensures that all dogs are walked at least once per day, Mondays through Saturdays. Pet Pal volunteers also socialize cats available for adoption. Share-A-Pet volunteers take animals currently available for adoption to visit the residents of nursing and adult care facilities in Hancock County.