Car Care Specialist To Talk About Winter Preparations

Lauren Fix is a famous car care specialist and she joined us on WFIN to talk about getting your vehicle ready for winter.

Lauren said it is important to make sure you won’t have issues seeing by checking your headlights and windshield wipers and replacing them if needed.

She added that it is important to enter the season on fresh oil to protect your engine.

Lauren recommends using synthetic oil because it will last longer and do a better job of protecting your car.

You can learn more about car care from Lauren Fix on her website.