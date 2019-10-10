Driver Cited After T-Bone Crash In Findlay Leaves Woman Injured

The Findlay Police Department says a driver was ticketed for running a red light and causing an injury crash.

It happened at around 8 o’clock Thursday morning at West Trenton Avenue and Interstate 75.

Police say Brandon Sadler, 26, of Findlay, was going west on West Trenton Avenue in his truck when he went through a red light and hit a car that was getting onto West Trenton from Interstate 75 southbound.

The driver of the car that was struck, 58-year-old Lora Manon, of Bryan, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Sadler was issued a citation for running a red light.