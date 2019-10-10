OSU Football Game Sets New All-Time Record For Wi-Fi Usage

The Ohio State University says the Buckeyes game last weekend against Michigan State has set a new all-time record for Wi-Fi terabyte usage at a major sporting event.

According to data released by OSU, 104-thousand plus fans used a combined 25-point-zero-six terabytes, surpassing the previous Wi-Fi mark set in February at Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta.

Earlier this year, Ohio Stadium was renovated with 47 miles of fiber wire connecting over two-thousand access points and over four-thousand antennas to bring Wi-Fi to the entire stadium for the first time.

Ohio Stadium now owns four of the top eight spots in-stadium Wi-Fi usage.