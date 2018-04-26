Carey Council Gets Update On Electrical Upgrades

4/26/18 – 5:22 A.M.

Carey village council members recently got more information about an electrical upgrade project. Utility consultant Jeff Gump told council the goal is to develop a “loop” to service improvements and expansions in the village. Right now the priority is to provide better electric service to South Vance Street near State Route 15. Blanchard Valley Health System is building a medical clinic in that area. There are also plans for a new gas station.

Work to reroute a 12.47-kilovolt line to service that area should wrap up this summer at a cost of around $95,000.

You can see a full list of Carey electrical projects in today’s Courier.