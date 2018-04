4/26/18 – 5:11 A.M.

Law enforcement in Putnam County is holding an event aimed to keep prescription drugs out of the wrong hands. The Lima News reports the sheriff’s office is taking part in National Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the sheriff’s office.

Authorities encourage anyone with unused prescription medications to stop by to safely get rid of them.

