Carey Gears Up For The Holiday Season With Annual Event This Friday

12/03/18 – 4:49 P.M.

The annual “Christmas in Carey” event is coming up this Friday. The event is sponsored by the Carey Area Chamber of Commerce. It will feature the annual tree lighting ceremony as well as a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Local businesses will also have their doors open for people to stop and shop. Some offerings will be free while others will require payment.

The event kicks off with the tree lighting at 5 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m. this Friday.