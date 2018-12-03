Ohio State Highway Patrol Joins Other Agencies To Reduce Commercial Vehicle Crashes

12/03/18 – 2:27 P.M.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will take part in a multi-state commercial vehicle enforcement operation on I-70 and I-75. Troopers and motor carrier enforcement inspectors will focus on doing roadside level 3 inspections and traffic enforcement. Level 3 inspections target driver qualifications, including proper licensing, medical certificates and hours of service.

The operation seeks to reduce commercial vehicle crashes along both interstates. The initiative started today and lasts until Friday.