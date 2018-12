12/3/18 – 7:35 A.M.

A one-car crash injured a Kentucky man in Hancock County late last week. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports 44-year-old Daniel Johnson was driving south on County Road 139 south of U.S. 224 around 6 p.m. when he went off the right side of the road and hit a street sign.

Hanco Ambulance took Johnson to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remained under investigation Friday night.