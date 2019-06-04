Carey Looks At Electric Rate Changes

6/4/19 – 7:25 A.M.

Carey could make some changes to electric rates. Council held the first reading of an ordinance of a tabled item during their Monday meeting.

The ordinance would increase the kilowatt per hour energy charge, but cut the Power Supply Cost Adjustment charge. The change would leave residential electric bills the same.

The legislation would also limit customers to a maximum of fewer than 10-kilowatt hours of electric generation through solar panels, or pay a higher rate.

