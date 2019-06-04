Electrical Issue Damages Systems At Hancock County Courthouse

6/4/19 – 11:10 A.M.

An electrical issue is in its second week of causing headaches at the Hancock County Courthouse. Tim Stuart is with the county’s IT department and says the problem is affecting several systems…

Auditor Charity Rauschenberg says the issue has also affected the printers in accounts payable, making it difficult to pay bills. They expect to have a replacement part in place by the end of today.

Stuart says they’re still working to learn the extent of the problem…

Stuart says an electrical event like a lightning strike has damaged security cameras, computers, and phone lines among other pieces of equipment.

County officials are working on possibly filing an insurance claim to cover the cost of fixing the issue.