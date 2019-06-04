Hancock County Takes Another Step Toward New Voting Machines

6/4/19 – 11:21 A.M.

Hancock County is a step closer to having new voting machines in November. The Hancock County Commissioners voted Tuesday move money from a FEMA account into the general fund to help pay the local share of the cost of the new machines. The county received money from FEMA following the 2007 flood to replace damaged machines.

The local share of the cost is a little more than $200,000. The Hancock County Board of Elections had said it would cost around $213,000 to repair the existing machines.