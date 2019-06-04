Virtual Training Systems Prepare Police Officers For Stressful Situations

06/04/19 – 6:15 P.M.

We had an expert on WFIN to talk about virtual training for police officers. Jeremy Combs works for Meggitt Training Systems and explained that virtual training allows police officers to practice handling stressful situations.

Combs said that this helps officers understand and evaluate a situation while in a practice setting. This can help them prepare for real-life encounters.

Combs added that there are programs that allow police departments to create their own scenarios. He said that this is helpful for departments that face unique scenarios related to their area.

The training is done using a projector and a camera. The scenario is played in front of the officer creating an immersive experience.